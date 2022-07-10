Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi warehouse: Police

A fire broke out at around 2pm in an Abu Dhabi warehouse on Sunday, the emirate’s police force said via its Twitter account.

Teams from the police force and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense began tackling the fire in the Al Mafraq area, and authorities have begun investigating its cause.

تتعامل فرق "شرطة أبوظبي" و"هيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني" مع حريق في مستودع اندلع اليوم في تمام الساعة الثانية ظهرا في منطقة المفرق ،وقد باشرت الجهات المختصة عملها لمعرفة سبب (الحريق ) وتؤكدان على أهمية استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية.@adcda997 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) July 10, 2022

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to obtain information about the incident from official sources.

