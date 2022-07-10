.
Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi warehouse: Police

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi warehouse: Police

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

A fire broke out at around 2pm in an Abu Dhabi warehouse on Sunday, the emirate’s police force said via its Twitter account.

Teams from the police force and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense began tackling the fire in the Al Mafraq area, and authorities have begun investigating its cause.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to obtain information about the incident from official sources.

