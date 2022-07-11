Saudi team saves life of Iranian medical mission head for Hajj after heart attack

A Saudi medical team saved the life of the Iranian medical mission head for Hajj after he suffered a heart attack, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The Iranian man, Mohammad Reza Gholamreza Refatiani, had a heart attack while performing Hajj rituals.

The Saudi health ministry said that Refatiani, 60, who did not previously suffer from chronic conditions, was struggling with chest pain while working with his country’s medical mission and was transferred to Ajyad Hospital as a result.

He was then referred to King Abdullah Medical City for the surgery.

“Doctors performed a first catheterization procedure that opened the posterior left coronary artery, which had been widened and stented. After doctors noticed that Refatiani’s pain persisted, he was subjected to a second catheterization operation to expand the left anterior coronary, remove the stenosis he suffers, and place a stent using the latest advanced technology represented by video technology for coronary arteries,” the SPA report stated.

Consultant cardiologist at the Medical City Doctor Mohammed al-Ateen said that the emergency system in place to serve pilgrims during the Hajj season was effective in dealing with Refatiani’s symptoms in record time.

The 60-year-old patient thanked the Saudi medical staff who helped nurse him back to health and praised the quality of medical services and their preparedness to effectively serve Hajj pilgrims.

Throughout this year’s Hajj season, which began on Thursday and will end on Tuesday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health served over 90,000 pilgrims and performed 10 open-heart surgeries, 187 cardiac catheters, 379 dialysis operations, 10 laparoscopic operations, and more than 250 surgeries.

