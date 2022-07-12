Dubai to invest $12 million in social benefits to provide for disabled UAE citizens

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approved nearly $12 million (AED 44 million) in social benefits for UAE citizens who are disabled citizens or “people of determination,” the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The new decision covers those under the age of 60, including people who have physical or mental impairments, and require extra support.

The social benefits covered by the decision include fees for educational institutions including kindergarten and schools, university programs, training and rehabilitation centers within specialized institutions, and the cost of providing teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters, WAM reported.

The benefits also reportedly cover the cost of assistive devices and technologies, refurbishing vehicles and other means of transportation, in addition to the costs of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with various disabilities.

“The number of beneficiaries of the new benefits will be gradually increased in the future to cover a wide section of the target segment,” WAM reported.

“We are seeking to further enhance all services provided to our citizens as part of achieving our goal of providing them with the highest quality of life possible," Dubai’s Crown Prince was quoted as saying by WAM.

