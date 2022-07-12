Mandatory uniform for Saudi Arabia’s taxi drivers comes into force

Saudi Arabia’s transport authority’s decision to make wearing uniforms mandatory for male and female taxi drivers came into force on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Saudi Gazette.
The Transport General Authority’s (TGA) decision to make wearing uniform mandatory is applicable for men as well as women taxi drivers.
The TGA clarified that drivers who will be obligated to wear the designated uniforms are public taxi drivers; airport taxi drivers; family taxi drivers; passenger transport apps drivers; and private taxi drivers.
The TGA stated that obligating drivers to wear the uniform aims to standardize and upgrade their general appearance in line with rules of public decorum, as well as to raise the quality of the services and to improve customer experience.
Fines
Those taxi drivers violating the regulations regarding wearing uniform will be fined.
If passengers notice that the taxi driver or the driver of passenger transport apps is not complying with the uniform regulations, they can lodge a complaint by contacting the unified phone number 19929.
