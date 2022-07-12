Oman authorities continue search for family swept into sea, two members reported dead

The Royal Oman Police continued their search on Tuesday for three missing expats who were swept into the sea by strong currents on Sunday.

A family of eight Asian expats fell into the sea after they crossed the fence at Mughsail Beach in the Dhofar governate, Oman’s Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said on Sunday.

Watch: A family is swept away by a giant wave on #Oman's Mughsail beach after eight members reportedly crossed the beach's boundary fence.https://t.co/2KHqOMobdD pic.twitter.com/w2auuYfUku — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 12, 2022

Three of those who fell were rescued shortly after, the authority reported, while emergency care was readily available.

Two members of the family, one of who was a child, were reportedly found dead on Tuesday by the CDAA.

Three people are yet to be found. Photos shared by the Omani authorities show a Royal Air Force helicopter assisting a team of rescuers in search of the missing three.

A national search and rescue team was also dispatched to the Dhofar governate, where they set up an operations center to support the local authorities.

This incident is one of many reported across Oman, where adults and kids alike were caught by strong currents in the country’s many valleys and beaches owing to the strong downpour of rain over the long Eid holiday weekend.

On July 10, the CDAA announced a closure of tourist sites to avoid further deaths or accidents.

“Due to the large number of reports, indifference and nonadherence to instructions, directives and warning, [the CDAA] calls upon all citizens, residents and visitors to Oman visiting tourist attractions, that until this situation ends, such sites will be closed, and they will not be allowed to be approached,” a statement from CDAA said.

Numerous valleys were on red alert and declared unsafe to cross.

On Tuesday, the authorities deployed teams across sites, predominantly with bodies of water such as rivers, waterfalls and beaches, to secure the areas for visitors.

