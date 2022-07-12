Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates second phase of restoring historical mosques

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the launch of the second phase of refurbishing and restoring 30 historical mosques across 13 regions in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The project aims to restore a total of 130 mosques across various regions in Saudi Arabia.

Of these 30 mosques, six are in Riyadh, five in Makkah, four in Madinah, three in the Asir region, two in the eastern province, two in al-Jouf, two in Jazan, one in the northern borders region, one in Tabuk, one in al-Baha, one in Najran, one in Hail, and one in al-Qassim.

Companies specialized in restoring historical buildings have been designated to undertake the task, with emphasis on involving Saudi engineers to “preserve the original identity of each mosque,” SPA reported.

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques was announced in 2018 and has been tasked with preserving and restoring 130 mosques situated throughout the Kingdom.

During the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were restored at a cost of more than $13.3 million (SAR 50 million). The oldest mosque restored in the first phase was 1,432 years of age.

