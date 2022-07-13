India customs arrest passenger from Dubai who smuggled gold inside rectum

Indian customs officials seized almost 1,000 grams of gold from a passenger traveling on an Emirates flight from Dubai who had concealed the contraband inside his rectum.

The undeclared gold worth almost $50,000 was found concealed on the passenger who had traveled into Chennai, officials reported on Twitter on Wednesday.

After receiving intel, the air customs officials intercepted the unidentified person and found three gold paste bundles.

In total, they seized 936 grams of gold and the person was arrested.

It follows a similar smuggling attempt last month, when a passenger traveling from Dubai also tried to smuggle 300 grams of gold in the same method.

The unidentified person was also caught with undeclared assorted electronics, cigarettes, and liquor worth $18,000.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Indian customs officials seized almost 1,000 grams of gold which had been concealed in the piping of a seat from an aircraft which had flown into Delhi from Abu Dhabi.

The undeclared gold paste was found concealed on the plane which had landed in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

