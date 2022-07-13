UAE President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE will continue to support global energy security

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday that the UAE would continue to support global energy security as a reliable energy provider.



“We will continue to solidify [the UAE’s] position as a reliable energy provider and supporter of global energy security which is a backbone for global economic growth and development,” Sheikh Mohamed said.



In his first televised speech since being elected president on May 14, Sheikh Mohamed said that diversifying the economy is an essential strategic necessity for development plans in the country.



“Hence it’s important to expediate economic development efforts to build a globally active economy. We will continue to strengthen the UAE’s economic competitiveness and [work toward] achieving the best global rankings.”



Sheikh Mohamed also said that empowering the country’s citizens has always been the country’s top priority.



“Ensuring our people have everything they need to live fulfilled, comfortable, and happy lives, remains the basis of all our future plans,” he said.



He also highlighted the role of residents who view the UAE as their second home and voiced his appreciation for their contributions in the country.



Praising the legacy of presidents Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will continue on the path laid down by the two late leaders.



“Thanks to their [legacies], the UAE today has a developed, comprehensive and sustainable system which has become a source of inspiration and hope to people in the region and the world.”



Highlighting the UAE’s strong relations with countries across the world, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will continue to build on the reputation it has gained regionally and globally.



"During the next phase, we will build on this reputation by establishing strategic partnerships with different countries,” he said, adding that the UAE will strengthen its role in providing humanitarian and developmental aid to societies across the world regardless of their religion, race or color.



