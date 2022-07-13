UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to address the nation in televised broadcast

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, will make a televised speech to the nation on Thursday to outline the UAE’s strategic approach and ambitions for the coming decades.

The Emirates News Agency WAM said the UAE president will address the nation, its citizens, and residents in a speech which will be broadcast on local TV and radio channels at 6pm UAE time.

The speech comes two months after Sheikh Mohamed was elected as the President of the UAE on May 14, making him the country’s third ever president.

His appointment followed the death of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed on May 13.

His death led to a 40-day mourning period which saw businesses shut across the country and entertainment halted in the late President’s honor.

