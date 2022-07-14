.
Emirates rejects Heathrow Airport demand to cut capacity

Passengers queue inside the departures terminal of Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on June 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Passengers queue inside the departures terminal of Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, as the airport struggles to adjust to increasing demand on June 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Dubai’s Emirates airline said on Thursday it was planning to operate as scheduled to and from London’s Heathrow airport, with no plans to cut capacity after the airport threatened legal action if capacity is not cut.

In a statement, the company described Heathrow’s request as “unreasonable and unacceptable,” saying that moving some Heathrow flights to other UK airports at short notice was not realistic.

