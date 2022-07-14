Emirates rejects Heathrow Airport demand to cut capacity

Dubai’s Emirates airline said on Thursday it was planning to operate as scheduled to and from London’s Heathrow airport, with no plans to cut capacity after the airport threatened legal action if capacity is not cut.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a statement, the company described Heathrow’s request as “unreasonable and unacceptable,” saying that moving some Heathrow flights to other UK airports at short notice was not realistic.

Read more:

Unable to cope, Heathrow airport caps departing passengers at 100,000 a day

Heathrow Airport apologizes for poor service, could ask for more flights cuts

London Heathrow lifts full-year passenger forecast, citing bookings trend