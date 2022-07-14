Emirates rejects Heathrow Airport demand to cut capacity
Dubai’s Emirates airline said on Thursday it was planning to operate as scheduled to and from London’s Heathrow airport, with no plans to cut capacity after the airport threatened legal action if capacity is not cut.
In a statement, the company described Heathrow’s request as “unreasonable and unacceptable,” saying that moving some Heathrow flights to other UK airports at short notice was not realistic.
