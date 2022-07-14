Saudi Arabia begins accepting Umrah visa applications, season to start July 30

Umrah applications for international pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia opened on Thursday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement.

The Umrah season will start on July 30 and international applications can be accessed online through the official Hajj and Umrah website.

Local pilgrims, meanwhile, can apply via the ‘Eatmarna’ app, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

A complete Saudi-recognized COVID-19 vaccination is required. A vaccine certificate will also be needed.

The announcement comes after Saudi Arabian authorities said that only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah between June 24 and July 19.

Umrah agents from outside the Kingdom can apply for a license online at umralicense.haj.gov.sa, according to an SPA report.

Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia performed the Tawaf - the Hajj ritual of walking in circles around the Kaaba - on Sunday marking the end of Hajj at Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

While Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid al-Adha religious holiday, Saudi Arabia welcomed up to one million pilgrims, mostly from abroad, this year.

