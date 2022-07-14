.
Saudi June inflation up slightly to 2.3 percent

A general view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, February 20, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent in June, inching back up to a pace reached in April, as prices were again pushed higher by rising food, beverage and transport costs, government data showed on Thursday.

Food and beverage prices rose 4.4 percent, and transport was up 2.5 percent, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June compared to the previous month.

In May, inflation was at 2.2 percent on a yearly basis and 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.

