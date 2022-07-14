Saudi June inflation up slightly to 2.3 percent

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent in June, inching back up to a pace reached in April, as prices were again pushed higher by rising food, beverage and transport costs, government data showed on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Food and beverage prices rose 4.4 percent, and transport was up 2.5 percent, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.
Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June compared to the previous month.
In May, inflation was at 2.2 percent on a yearly basis and 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.
Read more:
Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia lowest since 2008 as economy booms
Saudi Arabia ranks seventh most competitive economy among G20 countries in IMD report
Saudi GDP grows 9.9 percent in Q1, beating flash estimate: Official data
-
Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia lowest since 2008 as economy boomsSaudi Arabia’s citizen unemployment rate fell to the lowest since 2008 as economic growth surged on the back of higher oil revenue.Joblessness was at ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia ranks seventh most competitive economy among G20 countries in IMD reportSaudi Arabia was ranked as the seventh most competitive economy among G20 countries in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, surpassing many major ... Economy
-
Saudi GDP grows 9.9 percent in Q1, beating flash estimate: Official dataSaudi Arabia’s gross domestic product grew 9.9 percent in the first quarter, more than a flash estimate last month of 9.6 percent, official data ... Gulf