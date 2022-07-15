Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM arrive in Jeddah ahead of GCC summit
Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah ahead of Saturday’s Gulf Cooperation Council summit, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.
They were welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon their arrival in Jeddah.
The Kingdom, which earlier welcomed US President Joe Biden, will host a summit on Saturday that brings together GCC leaders, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq’s premier and the US president.
