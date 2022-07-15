Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets US President Biden in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz met with US President Joe Biden at the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.





During their meeting, King Salman and Biden discussed the historic ties between the US and the Kingdom as well as means to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two countries and their people.





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Minister of State and National Security Advisor Musaed Bin Mohammed al-Aiban, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan attended the meeting, according to SPA.



Following the meeting with King Salman, the Crown Prince headed a meeting with Biden and officials from both countries.



