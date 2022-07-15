US not expecting Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil production

The United States is not expecting Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil production and is eyeing the outcome of the next OPEC+ meeting on August 3, a US official told Reuters on Friday.

The comments come hours before US President Joe Biden is set to land in Jeddah on a trip that is designed to reset the US relationship with the kingdom and during which energy supply and security cooperation are on the agenda.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia, alongside the United Arab Emirates, holds the bulk of spare capacity within the OPEC+ group, an alliance between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other exporters most notably Russia.

But the Kingdom has repeatedly indicated it would not act unilaterally.

"Saudi Arabia prefers to manage the market through the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers (OPEC+), not through unilateral moves," Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote in a recent analyst note.

"Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman has consistently emphasized the importance of OPEC+ cohesion," he said.

The US is eager to see Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners pump more oil to help bring down the high cost of gasoline and ease the highest US inflation in four decades.

Biden said recently that he would not ask Saudi leaders directly to increase oil production. Instead, he would continue to make the case that all Gulf states should raise oil output, he said.

OPEC+ decided last month to increase output targets by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, ending record production cuts that it brought at the height of the pandemic to counter collapsing demand.

Read more:

US President Joe Biden to head to Saudi Arabia

Palestinian president receives US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem

Over 90 pct of Saudi youth see US as a strong ally of their nation: Survey