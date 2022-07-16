.
Biden will announce $1 bln for food security during GCC summit in Saudi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives US President Joe Biden at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden will announce on Saturday during an Arab summit that the United States has committed $1 billion in new near and long term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region, a senior administration official said.

Biden, on the second leg of his first Middle East trip as president, has focused on the planned summit with six Gulf states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

The GCC leaders are also committing $3 billion over the next two years in projects that align with US partnerships in global infrastructure and investment, the official said.

