GCC nationals allowed entry to Bahrain with ID cards

All GCC nationals will now be allowed into Bahrain with their ID cards or passports, without pre-arrangements, the Bahraini Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced on Friday.
A statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the move follows the decision of GCC countries to resume the procedure of allowing ID cards as a travelling method.
The decision will also facilitate the travel of Bahrainis to all GCC countries.
This decision is in line with the facilities provided for GCC nationals in order to ease travel procedures for them, the BNA said.
