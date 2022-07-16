Jeddah Security and Development Summit kicks off in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, said on Saturday that unified efforts were required to support the global economy and that unrealistic policies regarding energy sources would only lead to inflation.

“Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding main sources of energy will lead in coming years to unprecedented inflation and an increase in energy prices and rising unemployment and a worsening of serious social and security problems,” he said.

The summit hosted by Saudi Arabia kicked off on Saturday with the participation of six GCC countries plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq – also known as GCC+3.

US President Joe Biden and other US officials who arrived in the Kingdom on Friday took part in the regional summit.



During his opening remarks, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed King Salman’s greetings and wishes for the success of the summit which he said is being held during a time the world is facing great challenges.

He also called on Iran to cooperate and not intervene in the affairs of regional countries.

Meanwhile, Biden said the US will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon adding that the US will not leave a vacuum in the region in favor of Russia, China and Iran. He also said the US interests are linked to successes in the Middle East and affirmed the US will work to establish sustainable economic ties in the region.

For his part, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said there will not be stability in the region without a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

