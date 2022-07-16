Saudi Crown Prince meets Iraq Prime Minister ahead of GCC summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday ahead of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister discussed bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities between the two countries and exchanged views on a number of regional issues, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Advertisement

HRH the Crown Prince receives the Prime Minister of Iraq upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, to take part in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/TyX5xXhUHu — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 15, 2022

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The meeting was also attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy and Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, who signed an electrical interconnection agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The agreement involves the Saudi Electricity Company and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity represented by the General Company for Electricity Transmission – Central Region in Iraq.

The electrical interconnection will link from Arar in northern Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya near Baghdad and have a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and a voltage of 400 kilovolts, with a length of 435 km.

The meeting comes ahead of the two-day Gulf Co-operation Council summit which will begin Saturday and will bring together GCC leaders including Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad, Iraq’s premier and US President Joe Biden, who is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom.

The summit will address energy, inflation, food security and environmental challenges, as leaders discuss new ways of partnership and joint co-ordination to overcome these and other issues.

“In Jeddah, leaders from across the region will gather, pointing to the possibility of a more stable and integrated Middle East, with the United States playing a vital leadership role,” President Biden said before the event.

Read more:

Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM arrive in Jeddah ahead of GCC summit