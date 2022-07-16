.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds press conference at end of Jeddah summit

  • Font
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a news conference, following an Arab summit with US President Joe Biden, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a news conference, following an Arab summit with US President Joe Biden, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds press conference at end of Jeddah summit

Reuters, Jeddah

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was not aware of any discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defense alliance and that the Kingdom was not involved in such talks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters after the Jeddah Security and Development Summit that Riyadh’s decision to open its airspace to all air carriers had nothing to do with establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and was not a precursor to further steps.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia concludes Jeddah Security and Development Summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives leaders, delegations ahead of Jeddah summit

All legal measures taken over Khashoggi killing: Saudi Crown Prince to Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More