Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds press conference at end of Jeddah summit

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was not aware of any discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defense alliance and that the Kingdom was not involved in such talks.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters after the Jeddah Security and Development Summit that Riyadh’s decision to open its airspace to all air carriers had nothing to do with establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and was not a precursor to further steps.
