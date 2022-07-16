UAE President receives Iraqi PM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince at GCC summit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq’s Prime Minister, and Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, on Saturday on the sidelines of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit taking place in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohamed and al-Kadhimi discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations to serve the interests of their countries, as well as advancing their cooperation and coordination across several developmental, economic and investment sectors, state news agency WAM reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

In their meeting, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed his wishes for more progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mishal discussed UAE-Kuwait relations and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their countries and peoples, as well as support joint work among GCC countries.

They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual concern.

The meetings come on the sidelines of a summit of the countries that make up the Gulf Co-operation Council in addition to Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, known as the GCC+3.

The summit will address energy, inflation, food security and environmental challenges, as leaders discuss new ways of partnership and joint coordination to overcome these and other issues.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince meets Iraq Prime Minister ahead of GCC summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives leaders, delegations ahead of Jeddah summit

US President Biden to discuss regional missile, defense capabilities in Saudi Arabia