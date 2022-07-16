US President Biden, Egypt’s el-Sissi hold talks ahead of Jeddah Summit

US President Joe Biden met with Egypt’s president in Saudi Arabia on Saturday ahead of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit hosted by the Kingdom.



During the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2021, Biden was heard thanking President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for Egypt's role in a ceasefire to Israel’s war with Hamas last year in the Gaza Strip, an acknowledgement of Cairo's role in the region.



Violence last year broke out between Hamas and Israel, sparking the biggest conflict in years between them. The 11-day war was ended following intervention by mediators, including Egypt, Jordan and the US.



Bassam Radi, the spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, said Biden reaffirmed the US’ keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic coordination particularly given Egypt’s pivotal role which is a basic pillar to achieve peace and security in the region.



