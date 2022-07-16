.
US President Biden invites UAE president to visit Washington

Saudi's Crown Prince receives the President of the United Arab Emirates upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, to participate in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit. (Supplied: SPA)
Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives the President of the United Arab Emirates upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, to participate in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit. (Supplied: SPA)

AFP, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden on Saturday invited his Emirati counterpart, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to visit the United States, a friendly gesture after months of strained ties over the Ukraine war and other issues.

"Challenges you face today only make it a heck of a lot more important we spend time together. I want to formally invite you to the States," Biden said after the two men met on the sidelines of a gathering of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia.

More to follow

