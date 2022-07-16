US President Biden invites UAE president to visit Washington

US President Joe Biden on Saturday invited his Emirati counterpart, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to visit the United States, a friendly gesture after months of strained ties over the Ukraine war and other issues.

"Challenges you face today only make it a heck of a lot more important we spend time together. I want to formally invite you to the States," Biden said after the two men met on the sidelines of a gathering of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia.

