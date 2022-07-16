US ‘will not walk away’ from MidEast, will remain engaged partner: Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the US will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East.

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China or Iran, he Biden said in a speech during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah.

Biden also told the summit US is committed to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

