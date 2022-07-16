Yellen met with officials from Saudi, Australia, South Africa, Singapore: G20

.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the vigil for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, at Zojoji Temple, in Tokyo, Japan, on July 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met bilaterally with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa and Singapore on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) finance meetings in Indonesia, the Treasury Department said on Saturday.

During the meetings, Yellen condemned Russia’s “unprovoked war against Ukraine, which has caused global spillovers in food, energy, and other commodities,” and encouraged countries to back a price cap on Russian oil in order to restrict the flow of revenue to its military, Treasury said.

She also underscored the importance of taking action at the G20 to address the global food security crisis, it added.

Yellen met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers, South Africa’s Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Treasury said.

