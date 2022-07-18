Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 kicks off array of activities for residents, visitors

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the return of its annual Sharjah Summer Campaign.



Running through September 30, 2022, SCTDA’s seasonal campaign features an integrated package of exclusive hotel offers and discounts on an array of activities throughout the emirate’s popular tourist and hospitality destinations.



According to Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, SCTDA Chairman, the authority “is collaborating with 16 hospitality entities for the Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 to provide special packages and offers to visitors and tourists from the UAE and beyond," reports WAM (Emirates News Agency).



The competitive offers and exclusive family and hotel packages include discounts on entry tickets to a host of destinations and attractions popular with all age groups.



Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 aligns with SCTDA’s commitment to launch leading initiatives that enrich and enhance the tourist experience and strengthen Sharjah’s appeal as a compelling global destination.

Visitors and residents can create lasting memories with exclusive family packages as they explore Sharjah’s breath-taking natural landscapes.



Visitors can also engage in unique recreational experiences including sports and family activities, savour gastronomical delights, and take immersive cultural tours through historical, heritage, and eco-tourism destinations and cultural landmarks, in addition to enjoying a range of shopping options.



The annual campaign aims to drive tourism and bolster Sharjah’s position as a safe tourist and family destination on the global stage.



SCTDA Chairman Al Midfa said, “We are delighted to welcome visitors from the UAE and the region this summer with specially curated packages and exceptional offerings to inspire and nurture the interests of adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers, thrill seekers, holidaymakers, and families.”



“Visitors can partake in truly local experiences across the wide spectrum of the emirate’s ecosystem and enjoy its rich history, geography, nature, culture, heritage, archaeology, and arts, as well as a range of adventure experiences including mountain and aqua entertainment activities,” he added.

