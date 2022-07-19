Abu Dhabi: Two arrested for growing marijuana for trading purposes

Two people have been arrested in Abu Dhabi for growing 14 marijuana plants for trading purposes, Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday.

The pair, who are of Asian nationality, were arrested for exploiting a part of their sponsor’s farm to grow the plants with the intention of trading them for a profit.

The police said they received information about the legal violation from security sources and subsequently raided the farm where they arrested the two Asian nationals and seized the 14 cannabis plants.

After investigations, the police deduced that the owner of the farms was unaware of the situation as he did not frequent them much, indicating that the two exploited his land to grow the marijuana plants.

They have now been referred to Public Prosecution.

Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, Brigadier General Taher Ghareeb al-Dhaheri, called on farm owners to regularly follow up on their sponsored workers to ensure they do not commit any legal violations such as the possession or cultivation of prohibited narcotics such as cannabis, in a statement carried by Abu Dhabi Police.

Al-Dhaheri also urged farm owners refer to the pictures of the seized marijuana plants in order to identify any similar incidents on their farms, calling on them to report such matters to the police.

Cannabis of any kind is illegal in the United Arab Emirates. Anyone found to be in possession of marijuana is liable to face jail time and a hefty fine, or immediate deportation.

