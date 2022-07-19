Saudi FM: We see lack of refining capacity in market, not lack of oil
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that he sees no shortage of oil in the market, but a lack of oil refining capacity, making it necessary to invest more in capacity to process crude oil into various oil products.
“As of today, we don’t see a lack of oil in the market.
There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue, so we need to invest more in refining capacity," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tokyo.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Global oil prices have soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions on Russian energy stoked supply concerns.
Asked about the Kingdom’s ties with Moscow, Prince Faisal said Russia remains an important partner, especially in regard to the stability of the oil market.
“Russia is an integral part of OPEC+, and without cooperation in OPEC+ as a collective, it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate supplies of oil to the international markets,” he said.
Read more:
Indian rupee hits record new low, breaches 80 per dollar
Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to contribute $4 billion to economy in 5 years
White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip
-
US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil ‘encouraging’: Treasury chief YellenUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described as “encouraging” talks with India about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to ... Energy
-
Oil prices jump, supported by weak dollar and tight supplyOil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of ... Energy
-
Libya oil chief says full output to resume after dealLibyan oil output will resume from all shuttered fields and ports, the Tripoli government's newly installed head of National Oil Corporation (NOC) ... Energy