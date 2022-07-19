.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends a plenary session titled Transforming for a New Era, during the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Saudi FM: We see lack of refining capacity in market, not lack of oil

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that he sees no shortage of oil in the market, but a lack of oil refining capacity, making it necessary to invest more in capacity to process crude oil into various oil products.

“As of today, we don’t see a lack of oil in the market.

There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue, so we need to invest more in refining capacity," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tokyo.

Global oil prices have soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions on Russian energy stoked supply concerns.

Asked about the Kingdom’s ties with Moscow, Prince Faisal said Russia remains an important partner, especially in regard to the stability of the oil market.

“Russia is an integral part of OPEC+, and without cooperation in OPEC+ as a collective, it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate supplies of oil to the international markets,” he said.

