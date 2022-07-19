Saudi FM: We see lack of refining capacity in market, not lack of oil 

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that he sees no shortage of oil in the market, but a lack of oil refining capacity, making it necessary to invest more in capacity to process crude oil into various oil products.



“As of today, we don’t see a lack of oil in the market.



There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue, so we need to invest more in refining capacity," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tokyo.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Global oil prices have soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions on Russian energy stoked supply concerns.



Asked about the Kingdom’s ties with Moscow, Prince Faisal said Russia remains an important partner, especially in regard to the stability of the oil market.



“Russia is an integral part of OPEC+, and without cooperation in OPEC+ as a collective, it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate supplies of oil to the international markets,” he said.



Read more:

Indian rupee hits record new low, breaches 80 per dollar

Advertisement

Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to contribute $4 billion to economy in 5 years

White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip