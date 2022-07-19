UAE, France ink agreements on space, education, health, climate change

United Arab Emirate’s President Sheikh Mohamed and French leader Emmanuel Macron have witnessed the signing of major agreements in space, education, energy, and climate change in Paris during the UAE leader’s visit to the European nation.

The agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in various vital fields, state news agency WAM reported Tuesday.

The agreements and MoUs signed and exchanged by the two sides included the following:

*A Letter of intent regarding granting permission to family members of staff of diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to engage in business.

*A joint declaration on cooperation between the UAE and France in the higher education field.

*A MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Avnor Group for cooperation in the field of standardization.

*An MoU between the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and the French Government in the field of climate action.

*A road map for cooperation between the Tawazun Economic Council of the United Arab Emirates and the General Directorate of Armaments in the French Ministry of Defense.

*An MoU between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) on cooperation in lunar exploration.

*A letter of intent on earth observation between MBRSC and the CNES.

*A letter of Intent regarding human spaceflight activities between the MBRSC and the CNES.

*An MoU for cooperation between the biomedical research Pasteur Institute and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC).

*The founding contract of NT Energies between Technip and the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

The governments of France and the UAE also signed on Monday a strategic agreement to cooperate in the energy sector, the French government said.

The partnership aimed to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere in the sectors of hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy, the French government said in a statement.

“In the current uncertain energy context, this agreement will pave the way for a stable long-term framework for cooperation, opening the way for new industrial contracts,” it added.

The UAE and France also announced the launch of the UAE-France Business Council, signed in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed and Macron, on the sidelines of an official banquet held at the Palace of Versailles, which aims to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport and investment.

Sheikh Mohammed is on a state visit to France between July 17-19, his first overseas state visit since being named President, following the death of the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa in May.

The UAE leader described Macron on Twitter as a friend and his country as one of the Emirates' closest allies.

“I was pleased to arrive in France, a close strategic ally of the UAE, and meet my friend President Emmanuel Macron,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter in Arabic, English, and French.

“Our countries enjoy longstanding partnerships across many fields. We look forward to further collaborations and strengthening ties towards a prosperous future.”

