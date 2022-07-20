Arab Coalition denies Houthi allegations of striking Yemen’s Dhale

The Arab Coalition denied allegations by the Iran-backed Houthis that it carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s governorate of Dhale.
“The Coalition’s airstrikes have been halted since the truce went into effect,” the Coalition said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the ceasefire announced on April 1 and extended for a further two months in June.
The Coalition added that “it takes and supports all measures to keep the truce intact among Yemeni parties.”
The UN is pushing Yemen's warring parties to agree a six-month truce extension, Reuters reported on Monday citing two sources familiar with the talks.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia had said it would not agree to extend the truce, saying the truces represented “a frustrating experience that cannot be repeated in the future.”
