Saudi foreign minister meets S. Korea’s assembly speaker, global security on agenda

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral ties and global issues in a meeting with South Korea’s Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Korean National Assembly Proceeding Hall and also explored areas of joint cooperation, according to a ministry statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two sides also addressed the efforts of “the two friendly countries in laying the foundations for security and stability in the region and the world,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Both countries share strong diplomatic ties since establishing them in 1962.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to South Korea, Sami al-Sadhan and the Director-General of the Minister of Foreign Affairs office Abdulrahman al-Daoud.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Riyadh.

Coinciding with Moon’s visit, it was reported by local Saudi television that South Korean electronics giant LG would be setting up its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia was among South Korea’s top economic and trade partner from the Middle East contributing over 30 percent of Seoul’s total crude oil import.

Read more:

South Korea’s first homegrown fighter jet successfully completes first test flight

South Korea looks to kickstart talks to resolve historical feuds with Japan

Saudi Foreign Minister meets Japanese counterpart