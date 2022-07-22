Mahzooz draw gave away $60 mln, made 25 GCC millionaires since relaunch: CEO

Mahzooz has given away more than $60 million (Dh240 million) and made 25 millionaires in the GCC since its rebranding two years ago, CEO Farid Samji told Al Arabiya English.

The CEO of the game’s operating company, Ewings, said since Mahzooz was inaugurated as the GCC region’s first weekly live draw, 172,000 winners from more than 190 nationalities have claimed prize money.

“Mahzooz is proud to have produced 25 multi-millionaires in a span of two years, including the most recent ones, where three winners won $2.72 million (Dh10 million) each over the course of four weeks in June 2022 and July 2022,” Samji said.

These include a gym manager from the UK who became a multi-millionaire days before getting married after scooping $2.72 million (Dh10 million) in the draw.

Reece, a 26-year-old who hails from London, matched all five numbers in the grand draw on Saturday, July 9, five days before he was due to get married on Thursday.

Last October Pakistani expatriate Junaid Rana, 36, won the Mahzooz Grand Prize – $13.6 million (AED 50 million) – becoming the biggest ever winner in the draw’s history.

“Mahzooz changes lives by awarding participants with millions of dirhams each week in its draws,” said Samji. “Mahzooz is continually innovating its offering and has revamped the draw concept to provide participants with guaranteed prizes every week through the weekly raffle draw that takes place alongside the grand draw.”

The Golden Summer Campaign was more recently launched by Mahzooz “giving participants the chance to win a kilogram of gold in addition to the other prizes,” the CEO added.

“Mahzooz is one of the most affordable draws in the GCC priced at just AED 35. With over 8 top-tier jackpot prize winners to date, Mahzooz has delivered top jackpot prizes unlike many of its competitors who merely promise big prizes but have not yet generated even a single top-tier prize winner.”

Changing lives

Samji said Mahzooz has been changing lives not only through their weekly live draws but also through its “robust, grassroots focused Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs that form an intrinsic part of the company’s DNA.”

To take part in the event, entrants are required to purchase a $10 (Dh35) bottle of water, which is then donated to people in need across the UAE.

Purchasing the bottle of water entitles you then to take part in the weekly prize draw.

“Mahzooz has been instrumental in extending its support to over 8,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries from a variety of demographics (since its relaunch),” Samji said.

“Among Mahzooz’s 15 non-profit organizations, the Al Jalila Foundation is one of Mahzooz’s most significant and enduring partners. Mahzooz intends to continue working with the Al Jalila Foundation to provide medical treatments for the less fortunate. The two have frequently collaborated to deliver top-notch medical care to those who cannot afford it.”

While keeping a tight lip on details, Samji said Mahzooz will continue to evolve with some exciting announcements to be made later this year.

“Mahzooz is committed to launch several products, enhancements, and initiatives later in the year so watch this space for more news from Mahzooz,” he concluded.

