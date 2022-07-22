UAE visit to France was ‘successful and important’ in all domains: French ambassador

The visit of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France was “successful and important in all domains,” the French ambassador to the UAE was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed visited the European country last week, with both countries signing agreements on topics such as space, education and climate change. The agreements are aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in various vital fields, WAM reported at the time.

During the visit the UAE and France also announced the launch of the UAE-France Business Council, signed in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed and French President Emmanuel Macron, which aims to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport and investment.

The “visit also underscores the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” French Ambassador to the UAE Xavier Chatel told WAM.

Chatel explained that over 600 French companies employ nearly 30,000 people in the UAE, noting that France has gained a strong and diverse presence in the country, according to WAM.

The UAE hosts the largest number of French citizens abroad, Chatel reportedly added.

Sheikh Mohammed’s state visit to France took place between July 17-19, his first overseas state visit since being named President, following the death of the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa in May.

“Our countries enjoy longstanding partnerships across many fields. We look forward to further collaborations and strengthening ties towards a prosperous future,” he said during the visit.

