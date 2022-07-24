Floods kill ten in war-torn Yemen

Torrential rain lashed war-torn Yemen’s capital and its environs Sunday, causing flooding and a building collapse that together killed 10 people, including four children, authorities said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The four children were killed in the building collapse while another six people died when their car was swept away by floods in a district near Sanaa, according to officials.

Heavy rains cause devastating flooding in Yemen each year and the latest torrents have been building up over the past week.

Traffic in the city, controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting the internationally-recognized government, has come to a near standstill.

A three-story building in Sanaa’s historic district collapsed killing four children inside, a doctor at the city’s Republican Hospital told AFP.

Floods swept away a car on a road in Dhamar governorate south of Sanaa killing the driver and five passengers, Nashwan al-Samawi, head of emergency operations in the governorate, told the Saba news agency.

Conflict since 2014 between the Houthis and government forces has left hundreds of thousands dead in fighting or through illness and malnutrition. There has been a truce since April.

Read more:

Authorities in Oman rescue four people trapped in flood waters

Floods hit seven states in Malaysia, thousands more evacuated

Yemeni city looks to ancient past to survive climate change