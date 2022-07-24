.
This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City. (AFP)

Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Kuwait named the emir's son as the country's new prime minister on Sunday to replace caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid who faced a combative parliament as head of cabinet in a feud hindering fiscal reform.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to the post in an emiri decree.

