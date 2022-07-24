Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives President of Kazakhstan in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The pair held official talks to discuss the bilateral relations of their countries, areas in which their cooperation can be expanded and issues of common interest.

The session was attended by the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, among other senior Saudi government officials.

From the Kazakh side, the talks were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Office Timur Suleimenov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, and Minister of Energy Bulat Akshulakov, among other high-level Kazakh government officials.

Read more:

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince stress importance of OPEC+ coordination: Kremlin

Saudi Foreign Minister meets Japanese counterpart

Saudi Navy takes over command of international task force to secure key trade routes