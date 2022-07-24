Vertical farming, yacht marina: New details about Saudi’s NEOM Mirror Line revealed

New details of Saudi Arabia’s plan to build the world’s largest structures in its megacity project NEOM, including a marina for yachts and vertical farming to feed residents, have been revealed by the Wall Street Journal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The almost $1 trillion mega-project, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January 2021, involves building two mirrored skyscrapers – dubbed the Mirror Line – which will incorporate vertical farming integrated into the buildings, documents seen by WSJ revealed.

Vegetables will be “autonomously harvested and bundled” and moved into “community canteens” and “co-living kitchens,” the documents state, adding that residents of the buildings will pay a subscription to be served breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A marina for yachts will be built below an arch between the two mirrored buildings and a sports stadium will also be built up to 1,000 feet above the ground.

Another ambitious plan for the mega-project includes a high-speed train which will run under the mirrored buildings.

Sources in June told Al Arabiya that there are plans for two skyscrapers around 500 meters tall that extend horizontally for tens of miles. The linear city, the first of its kind, will be a zero-pollution zone and will stretch from the Red Sea coast inland towards the desert.

Designers have been asked to work on a half mile-long prototype, current and former NEOM employees told Bloomberg in June under the condition of anonymity.

With the completion deadline being in 2030, the project faces a unique challenge: the curvature of the earth, WSJ reported.

Because the earth arches about eight inches per mile, designers involved in the project proposed leaving a gap at the top of the 2,600-foot modules to “bend” the structures around the world.

Another challenge posed by the two skyscrapers running parallel to each other is the shade it created, leading to a lack of sunlight, which experts said could be detrimental to the health of residents, the documents said.

Al Arabiya English’s Marco Ferrari contributed to this report.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia plans to build world’s largest buildings in NEOM: Sources

Saudi Arabia’s mega project appoints founding president for first university in NEOM

Saudi Arabia eyes tripling of foreign tourists to 12 mln in 2022: Minister