Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan sign MoUs to boost cooperation in several sectors

Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan have agreed to boost their bilateral ties and cooperation in several sectors with the signing of new memoranda of understanding (MoU) during the Kazakh President’s visit to the Kingdom on Sunday, a joint statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency on Monday showed.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday where they held official talks in the presence of several Saudi and Kazakh senior officials to discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest and ways in which they can strengthen the cooperation in different industries between the two countries.

Economic cooperation

The two leaders praised their economic and investment bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen their cooperation with new partnerships and investment opportunities that were in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 and Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy.

They also praised their existing cooperation, the Saudi-Kazakh Joint Committee, for its positive results and signed a number of MoUs pertaining to the private sector and concluded deals in energy, food, and medicine.

Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan also signed MoUs in the fields of medicine, sports, tourism and finance.

Opportunities to develop their bilateral cooperation in the fields of radio, television and news agencies were discusses, along with opportunities to enable the development of joint media opportunities between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom.

They also agreed to enable private sector partnerships and encourage investments from both countries in key sectors which included renewable energy, mining, agriculture, logistics, transport, and petrochemicals, as well as information technology which is in line with the countries’ digital transformation efforts.

In terms of trade and tourism, the leaders agreed to increase direct flights between the two countries and create multiple shipping transport routes.

According to SPA, Saudi Arabia valued the support of the Kazakh government for Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Climate change

They agreed on the importance of adhering to the Paris Agreement and expressed their mutual support for the Saudi Green Initiative and Green Middle East plans, which were launched by the Kingdom, as well as Kazakhstan’s Green Bridge Partnership Program.

Kazakhstan’s president and his delegation praised the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in enhancing stability in the global oil market, stressing the importance of continuing this cooperation and the need for all participating countries to adhere to the agreement.

Political cooperation

The leaders exchanged views on mutual, regional and international, issues of concern and interest, affirming their determination to enhance joint cooperation in continuing their efforts to push for global peace and stability.

With regards to Yemen, the Kazakh side expressed their full support for international and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political agreement based on the Gulf’s initiatives and implementation mechanisms which were in line with the outcomes of the Yemen National Dialogue and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.

