Saudi Arabia reports three cases of monkeypox, all coming from Europe

The spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health told Al Arabiya on Monday, that the Kingdom has detected three cases of monkeypox.

He added that the three people infected with monkeypox in Saudi Arabia were returning from Europe.

On July 14, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the detection of the first case of monkeypox in a person returning from outside the Kingdom.

The Ministry reassured everyone that the case is subject to medical care in accordance with the approved health procedures, in addition to that, all contacts were accounted for.

The Ministry affirmed that it would continue its monitoring and follow-up work on the developments of monkeypox disease and announce in full transparency any cases that are reported, indicating its readiness and ability to deal with any development of the disease.

The Ministry of Health recommends that everyone follow health instructions, especially during travel, through its official channels, as well as the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) or contact the call center (937) in case of any inquiry regarding monkeypox disease.

The World Health Organization declared on Saturday monkeypox as a global emergency in an attempt to contain an outbreak, which has so far infected about 17,000 people in 74 countries, mostly in Europe.

