Crown Prince: THE LINE is a model for future cities facing environmental challenges

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented on Monday the designs of THE LINE, a city located in NEOM, which he said offered a model for future cities that face critical environmental challenges.

“We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. NEOM is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering and construction to make the idea of building upwards a reality,” the Crown Prince said.

His Royal Highness: Today we present to the world a model for future cities that face critical environmental challenges.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/MOjDVxr3uA — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 25, 2022

“THE LINE offers a new approach to urban design: The idea of layering city functions vertically while giving people the possibility of moving seamlessly in three dimensions (up, down or across) to access them is a concept referred to as Zero Gravity Urbanism. Different from just tall buildings, this concept layers public parks and pedestrian areas, schools, homes and places for work, so that one can move effortlessly to reach all daily needs within five minutes,” according to a press release.

“THE LINE will have an outer mirror facade that will provide its unique character and allow even its small footprint to blend with nature, while the interior will be built to create extraordinary experiences and magical moments. It will be created by a team of world-renowned architects and engineers, led by NEOM, to develop this revolutionary concept for the city of the future.”

