Crown Prince: THE LINE runs on 100 pct renewable energy, high-speed mobility solution

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday THE LINE future city in NEOM runs on 100 percent renewable energy and high-speed mobility solutions in an environment free of roads, cars and emissions.

“THE LINE will run on 100 percent renewable energy and prioritize people's health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure as in traditional cities. It puts nature ahead of development and will contribute to preserving 95 percent of NEOM’s land,” according to a press release.

His Royal Highness: #THE_LINE runs on 100% renewable energy and high-speed mobility solutions in an environment free of roads, cars and emissions.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/5TVzYoq7jH — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 25, 2022

The Crown Prince said: “At THE LINE’s launch last year, we committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning. The designs revealed today for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability.”

He added: “THE LINE will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live.”

