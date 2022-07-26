Saudi Arabia most positive on its country’s economic outlook: Survey

Saudi Arabia is the most positive on its country’s economic outlook with 93 percent rating it as good, according to the Ipsos Global Consumer Confidence survey.

The survey used a representative sample of 20,022 adults aged 16-74 in 27 participating countries.

Advertisement

According to the survey, across 27 countries, 32 percent on average say that the current economic situation in their country is good, while a majority of 68 percent say that it is bad.

India stays in second place with over three in four (77 percent) saying the economy is good. At the other end of the scale, Argentina and Peru are still the most pessimistic about their economic situation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia leads Middle East, Central Asia in IMF growth projections for 2022, 2023

Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia lowest since 2008 as economy booms

Saudi June inflation up slightly to 2.3 percent