Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince from Athens: We have close ties with Greece

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed after his arrival in Athens that the Kingdom has historical and close ties with Greece.

He also said: “We will help Greece establish the electrical interconnection network, and we will discuss ways of cooperation in the field of green hydrogen projects.”

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he will discuss enhancing cooperation and partnership opportunities with Saudi Arabia.

He also described the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Athens as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier today, the Crown Prince headed in an official procession to Maximus Palace, the headquarters of the Prime Minister in the Greek capital.

He was also received upon his arrival at Athens International Airport by Greek Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, according to state news agency SPA.

