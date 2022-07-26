Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince heads to Greece, France on official visits
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has departed the Kingdom heading to Greece and France on an official visit, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
“Based on the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman… and in response to the invitations extended to the Crown Prince, [the latter] has departed the Kingdom to visit Greece and France where he will meet with the country’s leaders,” SPA reported.
The Crown Prince will discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest during his meetings.
The Crown Prince last visited France in April 2018 where he met with French officials including President Emmanuel Macron.
Around 18 memorandums of understanding in energy, agriculture, tourism and culture were signed during his visit.
