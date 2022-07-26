Saudi Arabia to experience torrential rain, thunder: Meteorology center

Saudi Arabia is set to be hit by torrential rain and thunderstorm predicted across parts of the country, the Kingdom’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday.

The report said that torrential thundershowers and high winds are expected to fall on parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir and Baha regions, as well as parts of Mecca and extending to coastal regions, including Jeddah, al-Laith, and Qunfudah.

NCM said thunderstorms and high dusty winds are also forecasted on southern parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions.

Some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions will also “witness extreme temperatures”, it said.

Downfalls have also been seen across the wider GCC.

In the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert on Tuesday about the prospect of dust storms over the next 24 hours.

It said wind speeds could reach 60mph, helping to kick up dust which will impact visibility.

Rain was also recorded in Al Ain on Tuesday morning and overnight in Fujairah.

NCM warned the public to stay away from the sea, amid rough conditions.

Meanwhile, on Monday, heavy rain fell in Sharjah, while thunder and rain are forecast for the UAE and Oman in the coming days due to a weather front from Pakistan and northern India.

