Saudi team to separate Yemeni Siamese twins in 11-hour surgery

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday that the King Abdullah children’s hospital in Saudi Arabia will conduct an 11-hour-long surgery to separate Siamese twins.

Named Mawaddah and Ramah, the Yemeni twins will undergo the six-stage procedure in King Abdulaziz Medical City at the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 28 doctors and specialists will participate in the procedure, in addition to technicians and nursing cadres.

The female twins were born connected through the lower chest and abdomen areas.

Conjoined twins are identical twins joined in utero. A very rare phenomenon, the occurrence is estimated to range from 1 in 49,000 births to 1 in 189,000 births.

In May, doctors in Saudi Arabia separated conjoined twins from war-torn Yemen after a “complicated” 15-hour operation, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported then.

The boys, Yussef and Yassin, were “conjoined in several organs,” and some 24 doctors were involved in the operation to separate them, SPA said.

The SPA reported that one of the twins died on the second day of surgery due to a severe drop in blood circulation and heart failure, despite the full medical care provided to him.

Saudi Arabia regularly performs surgeries to separate conjoined twins from Yemen.

Read more:

EU ‘deeply regrets’ Iran-backed Houthi’s rejection of UN proposal to reopen Taiz road

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they will not extend truce despite Saudi pledge

Saudi Arabia announces developmental projects worth $400 mln in Yemen