Australian police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney apartment

Australian police identified on Wednesday the two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in “unusual” circumstances last month, and issued an appeal to the public seeking more information.

The two Saudi sisters were formally identified as 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli.

Police discovered their bodies on June 7, following a concern for welfare report. The two sisters were in their beds, there were no signs of a break-in nor any injuries to their bodies.

Once officers found the bodies in the apartment a crime scene was established, which was examined by specialist forensic police, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths commenced.

“Despite extensive inquiries, detectives have been unable to ascertain how the women died; however, it is believed the women had been deceased for some time prior to being located,” a statement from the New South Wales Police said.

Police have issued an appeal asking people to come forward with any information related to the case.

Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft, Crime Manager of Burwood Local Area Command, said: “Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths – which we believe occurred in early May.”

The Saudi Consulate in Sydney said in June it was pursing the case with the Australian authorities.

