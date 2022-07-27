Photos and video: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince visits archaeological site in Greece

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Greece’s famous archaeological site the Acropolis during his visit to Athens, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



The hilltop UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes the 2,500-year-old Parthenon, is Greece’s most popular tourist attraction.





He was accompanied by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.









The Crown Prince arrived in Greece on Tuesday where he was received at Athens International Airport by Greek Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, according to SPA.









He then headed in an official procession to Maximus Palace, the headquarters of the premier in Athens, where he met with several Greek officials, including Mitsotakis.



Several memoranda of understanding in military, economic and security cooperation were signed during the visit.



