Saudi Arabia, Greece to partner on underwater data cable project

Saudi Arabia will partner with Greece to build a data cable to ensure a smooth transfer of digital data between the East and West, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Greece on Tuesday and met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Saudi Arabia’s STC will work on the project with its Greek telecom counterparts.

“The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East,” SPA reported, adding that the Kingdom’s geographical location allows it to become a global digital hub center linking the East and the West.

According to the SPA report, about 10 percent of the world’s underwater cables pass through Saudi territory.

Greece will be a gateway to Europe for data flowing through and from the Middle East.

This is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We look to further establish our digital credentials and contribute to Vision 2030 and become a leading digital company and regional digital hub linking three continents,” STC CEO Olayan Mohammed al-Wetaid said.

The project, when completed, will contribute to accelerating the growth of the global digital economy, which is estimated to reach 15 trillion dollars.

“As the world accelerates towards an increasing digital connectivity of businesses and people, it is essential that business can offer all digital aspects for the benefit of businesses and the customers and clients they serve,” STC was quoted as saying by SPA.

It added that STC’s investments in cloud computing and data centers upkeep with the capacity for the ever-increasing analysis and storage of data as the global computing power and needs increase.

