UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss ties, regional security

The UAE foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart discussed boosting bilateral ties and areas of cooperation during a phone call on Wedensday.

According to the official Emirates News Agency WAM, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of common concern.”

Sheikh Abdullah reportedly highlighted the UAE’s desire to enhance the security and stability of the region.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that its foreign minister “assured [Sheikh Abdullah] about the seriousness of both Tehran and the EU in the negotiations to remove the sanctions.”

Amir-Abdollahian added that “the EU is continuing its efforts aimed at the success of the talks, and Iran, too, is seriously pursuing efforts aimed at reaching a good and sustainable result,” according to IRNA.

Earlier in July, the UAE President’s diplomatic adviser said the country is working to send an ambassador to Tehran as it seeks to rebuild bridges with Iran, adding that the idea of a confrontational approach to Iran was not something Abu Dhabi supported, Reuters reported.

The UAE started engaging with Iran in 2019 following attacks on tankers off Gulf waters and on Saudi energy infrastructure and has held direct talks ever since.

Last month, after the UAE voiced concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, the Iranian foreign minister “pointed to the priority of neighbors in Iran’s foreign policy and called for more consultation ... to expand bilateral ties,” Reuters reported, citing state media.

As for the nuclear deal, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday he has submitted a draft text of a deal on Iran’s nuclear program, urging parties to accept it or “risk a dangerous nuclear crisis.”

It comes after Iran warned on Monday it would not be rushed into a “quick” deal reviving its faltering 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, as negotiations in Vienna remain deadlocked.

